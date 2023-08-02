Alfredas serves all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest on the rumored relationship between Jennifer Hudson and Common, Lizzo’s legal troubles and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Rumored Relationship, Lizzo’s Legal Woes, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Rumored Relationship, Lizzo’s Legal Woes, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!