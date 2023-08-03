Ciara Headlines New Gap x LoveShackFancy Campaign

CLOSE

Ciara, who nearly broke the internet with her jaw-dropping “naked dress” worn to the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair party, is looking to change the style game again. The R&B songstress is now the face of a new fashion campaign and collab. Ciara joined the Gap and LoveShackFancy to announce the capsule this week.

Officially released on August 4, the new collaboration is a limited-edition collection with style offerings across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids and baby apparel, and accessories. Two of Ciara’s children, which she shares with football player husband Russell Wilson, Future, age 9, and daughter Sienna, age 6, are also featured in the campaign.

Ciara shared behind-the-scenes moments of her, alongside her children, posing for the Gap and LoveShackFancy on Instagram. The footage was captured this May.

Ciara spoke with PEOPLE about the launch, calling the new line a “beautiful” collaboration.”

The “Level Up” artist told the publication, “What I love about it is that it intersects the culture of romanticism and merges Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouette. When you get to be a part of brands like the Gaps of the world and LoveShackFancys of the world and pour your personality into it, it’s always a dream.”

The upcoming capsule will consist of 76 items. The overall style of the collection mimics Ciara’s unique flair for tomboy looks, instant glamour, and sophistication.

Pieces will be a refreshing mix of classic denim with patterns, pastels, and logos. Other styles will incorporate nudes, neutrals, and floral prints, including Gap’s signature print and typeface. Specific items you can grab in the collection include jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and assorted accessories. Prices range from $13 to $248.

In celebration of the collaboration, Ciara posted her look from the collection’s kick-off party. Stylist, Deonte’ “DeO” Nash, arranged the look.

Starting Friday, August 4, the Gap x LoveShackFancy collection will be available on Gap.com, LoveShackFancy.com, and stores. Congratulations to Ciara, Future, and Sienna on the new campaign!

