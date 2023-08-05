Streamer Kai Cenat Taken Into Custody Following NYC Chaos

CLOSE

It all went down in a New York minute.

Popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, made a post telling his of roughly 9 million followers to come out to Union Square where he would be handing out free PlayStation consoles, gift cards and more at 4pm on Friday. The problem was followers plus flooded the area well before 4pm and then by 3:30 they allegedly started throwing bottles and chairs at the police before the out of control crowd began hopping on cars prompting the highest level of police mobilization by the NYPD. Things turned from sugar to s##t quickly with no Playstation’s being given away and Kai Cenat tried to leave in a vehicle that was jumped on by the crowd. Police say 65 arrests were made. Thirty of those arrested are juveniles.

At 5pm Kai Cenat was taken into custody though it’s unclear whether the Twitch star was officially arrested, detained and or charged. CBS wrote that the 21-year-old was brought in “for questioning” and “did not have a permit for the event or preplan it with police.” Kai Cenat could potentially be charged with “inciting to riot”.

Kai Cenat post that started the drama has since been removed.

What we bet is a sure bet is Kai Cenat’s 9 million followers have probably doubled since Friday afternoon.

