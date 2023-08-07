Cleveland And Chicago Baseball Turned Boxing Match

CLOSE

The Sylky one is all about his baseball, so it’s always tense in the Sylk’s house divided with Guardians fans and White Sox fans. However last night sparked confusion in the house when Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Chicago’s Tim Anderson dropped gloves to throw paws.

Take me out to the ball game turned into boxing after dark at Progressive Field in Cleveland last night.

The Guardians were down 5 to 0 in the bottom of the 6th inning when Jose Ramirez hit a double to right field. Ramirez slid into second base head first, popped up then popped off then Tim Anderson dropped his glove, and squared off then swung on Jose Ramírez connecting with a right hook.

The benches cleared and when the dust settled both Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson were ejected accordingly.

Take a look at the video below.