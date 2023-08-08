‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Has Passed at The Age Of 58

CLOSE

Line dancing is what’s happening these days, young, old, white and black enjoy doing the latest line dances. Although some line dancing may be light weight segregated, if any DJ put’s on the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ everybody of all denominations will hit the dance floor. That’s why it’s so heart breaking to report that the man that managed to cross over with one of the most legendary line dances, Chicago native, DJ Casper has passed away at the young age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

Although DJ Casper was battling two different bought of cancer he vowed to remain positive and cherish every moment, while leaving behind a song that has grown international fame for two decades.

Before he past DJ Casper said the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ was created as a favor for his nephew who wanted for an aerobics class at Bally’s, from there radio picked it up then it blew up to a song that is played at not only parties but hockey, basketball, football, baseball and even the Olympics.

DJ Casper was diagnosed in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which was kidney and liver.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of DJ Casper uplifted in our prayers, while we continue to the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ in his honor.

See the video below.