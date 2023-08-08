Nelly And Ashanti Are Taking It ‘Nice & Slow’ While Serenading Each Other

CLOSE

Are Nelly and Ashanti really back together or are they taking it nice and slow while teasing fans that are rooting for them to get back together.

R&B singer Ashanti appeared to be ‘Happy’ in the arms of her old flame, rapper Nelly. Ashanti brought Nelly on stage to perform “Body on Me” with her live during her concert in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend at Palms Casino Resort and much like the name of the song, Ashanti called for “Body on Me” and Nelly happily obliged with fans at the show cheering them on.

Inquiring have been feenin to know officially are they are couple or nah.

Well Ashanti and Nelly are adding more fuel to the fire as they posted a video of them doing a duet singing Usher’s ‘Nice & Slow’.

Take a look at the too cute and loving video below.