Rihanna Is Bringing Her Maternity Swag To Savage Fenty With Savage X Maternity

Rihanna has bottled up her maternity style expertise in a maternity wear collection titled Savage X Maternity, and the pieces are functional and sexy.

Rihanna Is The Mother Of Maternity Wear

Who better than Rihanna to curate a maternity wear line? The beauty mogul arguably changed the maternity fashion culture with her tummy-baring looks that defied societal expectations on what pregnant people should wear. After the “Umbrella” singer left little to the imagination when she wore the sheer Dior Dress during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week while pregnant with her son Rza, her maternity style was forever altered. Since then, Rih’s pregnancy ensembles have started a trend. And pregnant people have been proudly exposing their bellies due to the rockstar’s influence.

Savage X Maternity Wear

Fast forward to Rihanna’s second pregnancy, and the artist has decided to design a capsule collection that includes nursing bralettes and a graphic tee. The nursing bralettes come in lace and cotton, featuring nursing clasps at the straps, full maternity sling layers for easy single-handed fastening, and adjustable straps. The oversized graphic tee is a classic fit that comes in white with “Make More Babies” written in black across the front.

The Savage X Fenty brand announced the capsule collection on their Instagram with photos featuring Rihanna and her adorable son Rza. In the pictures, the Fenty Beauty CEO sports a cotton nursing bralette and black panties as she cuddles her baby boy while he enjoys the perks of the Savage X Maternity wear. Her fans were overjoyed by the capsule collection and showed excitement through their comments. “Perfect timing!!! FINALLY someone making good maternity stuff. Regular maternity clothes are so ugly and I know Riri will not allow that,” wrote one follower.

The Savage X Maternity wear is available on savagex.com. Prices vary from $44.95-$59.95.

