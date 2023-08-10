Death Toll Rises to 53 From Maui Wildfires

CLOSE

We are sending up prayers to our brothers and sisters in Maui, Hawaii, as the death toll has risen to 53 and thousands are without housing due to what are describing as an apocalyptic like wildfire that ravaged Maui, including the historic town of Lahaina. Survivors are still being searched for.

The fires in the tourist island of Maui, fueled in part by strong winds associated with faraway Hurricane Dora, burnt most of Lahaina to the ground and destroyed homes and businesses in other communities on Maui. The fires caused explosions at gas stations and harbor fuel depots, burning boats down to the water line. Satellite images show the extent of the damage. Residents — many of them caught off-guard — made desperate escapes, with little time to gather belongings. Some even jumped in the water to survive.

Airlines added flights to get travelers off the island of Maui. With airlines offering tickets as low as $19 to get people out of there. More than 11,000 people have been flown off the island since the fires began, however many are stranded at the airport.

Much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning for fire risk when the wildfires broke out, but the exact cause of the blaze is still unknown.

