Chinese Fentanyl Cartel Ordered to Pay Akron Family $18M

You read the headline right, a judge has ordered a Chinese fentanyl cartel, not company, to pay an Akron family $18 million following the death of a family member who overdosed on fentanyl.
We hear these stories all the time of someone getting injured, then having to use pain medicine that led to addiction, followed by the use of street drugs.
Thomas “Tommy” Rauh became addicted to prescription opioids after a rollerblading accident, which then led to him using heroin. According to the Rauh family Tommy tried to beat his addiction but in 2015 Tommy got ahold of some heroin laced with a fatal dose of fentanyl.
The family blamed the Zheng cartel and took them to court, and a judge has made a historic judgement ordering the Chinese cartel to pay the Rauh family $18 million dollars for their loss.
The question is will the Rauh’s get the money.
Take a look at the video below.
