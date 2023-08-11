Alfredas wraps the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest updates on the Housewives drama, Kanye concert issues, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘Kia Boys’ Car Theft Leaves a 21 Year Old Woman Dead
-
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Celebrate Whitney Houston's Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos
-
Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified