Abel AKA The Weeknd made an announcement during a performance of his (while debuting a new song) saying that this would be his last feature he ever does in his career! The song is called “Another One of me” and he performed it for fans at a recent After Hours Til Dawn show! Now later on he did say:

““the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

So I don’t know ya maybe it is maybe it isn’t lol. Back to the song tho (Another One of Me) The Weeknd didn’t give a release date and he also didn’t mention WHO the feature is on the song but I’m sure that is on the way! Click the slide to see his announcement and a snippet of the song:

Could This Be The Weeknd’s LAST Feature Ever? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com