Kelly Rowland serves style and grace at the Black Excellence Brunch. The singer, actress, and author was honored at the event, where others gathered to dine and celebrate the star.

The Always With You, Always With Me received her figurative flowers on Sunday, August 13, and we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. The singer, 42, has made significant contributions to the music world through her solo career and her days as a member of the chart-topping group Destiny’s Child. She added acting to her growing resume with appearances in hit TV shows like The Equalizer and Grown-ish. Between acting, singing, and inspiring people everywhere, Rowland is a mother to two young boys, Titan Jewell, 8, and Noah Jon, 2, and a wife to Tim Weatherspoon.

The event was hosted by Trell Thomas, founder, and CEO of The Black Excellence Brunch. Attendees came dressed to impress in the whitest of the white ensembles, while Rowland stood out in a nude and soft pink dress by Georges Hobeika.

The singer accessorized with strappy, jeweled sandals, hoop earrings, an oversized ring, and a diamond bracelet on her wrist.

No one does classic like Rowland.

The all-white soiree was held at the swanky Serra on Vine in Los Angeles, California. Everyone from Bresha Webb to J. Alphonse Nicholson was in attendance.

Black people love an all-white fashion fete, as we can see why. Everyone looks CLEAN!

Kelly Rowland is a style goddess

Rowland rarely ever misses in the style department. Just a few days ago, our favorite chocolate Godiva slayed the internet in a black Brandon Maxwell set, partnered with Kurt Geiger heels.

She also served side boob realness in a brown LaQuan Smith gown.

What do you think? Have you been loving Kelly Rowland’s looks?

