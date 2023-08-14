SkeeYee! Sexyy Red Is No One Hit Wonder: The New Comer Will Join Drake & 21 Savage On Tour

CLOSE

Newcomer Sexyy Red is having monumental breakout success this year. The rapper announced that she would be joining Drake and 21 Savage on the rest of their “It’s All A Blur” tour this summer. Sexyy Red proves she’s no one hit wonder, and reveals new music with this legendary Chicago rapper and producer as well. Read more inside.

Sexyy Red first garnered viral attention in 2018, for reworking Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” on her track “Ah Thousand Jugs.” In 2022, she collaborated with singer Summer Walker on the controversial music video “Sense Dat God Gave You.” Most fans recognize the St. Louis rapper from her hit “Pound Town,” which eventually sent the streets singing “Skee Yee” on her next viral hit of the same name.

Sexyy Red made it clear that she is far from a one hit wonder with the release of her debut project Hood Hottest Princess, which boasts several hits.

Today (Aug. 14), Ms. Red announced she will be joining Drake and 21 Savage on the remaining dates of their sold out “It’s All A Blur” tour.

“We outsideee thank you drake,” the viral sensation posted on her social media.

Back in July 2023, Drake had already made his love for Sexyy Red loud and clear. The 36-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a photo with Sexyy Red, which was taken backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The two are seen very close as Drake wraps his arm around Red and kisses her cheek. The 25-year-old viral sensation has her hand on the side of Drake’s head as she poses with her eyes closed and offers a little duck lip to the camera.

“Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drake captioned the photo.

Before the concert news, Chicago rapper and producer Chief Keef shared a few snippets of a new song featuring the up and comer. On Sunday (Aug. 13), Chief Keef revealed the two have something exciting on the way via his Instagram stories. Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have a banger in the vault, and they’re both eager to share with their fans.

Check out the brief snippet and comment your thoughts below:

SkeeYeee! Sexyy Red is here to stay.

