Tracy Morgan Credits Ozempic For Recent Weight Loss: “Now I Only Eat Half A Bag Of Doritos”

CLOSE

If you’ve seen comedian Tracy Morgan lately, you’ve noticed he’s slimmed down a bit, and now the star is revealing how he lost the weight.

During a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, he talked about his health journey.

“I get up at seven every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10, and then I go back to sleep,” he said.

Hoda and Jenna complimented him on the weight loss, but he then revealed that his gym habits arent to thank for that and praised Ozempic.

“No, that’s Ozempic,” Tracy admitted. “That’s how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

The hosts ask him for more information on the weight loss drug, and Morgan reveals that he does the injection once a week and it has significantly affected his appetite.

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he continued. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

The medicine has been around since 2012 and was first developed to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. Alongside proper diet and exercise, it helps people manage a healthy weight.

However, it grew in popularity last year when it was reportedly linked to Kim and Khloe Kardashian‘s rapid weight loss. It was soon a quick fix for those struggling with their weight, and supply dwindled as it became more challenging for those who actually needed it to treat their type 2 diabetes obtain.

Charles Barkley even credited similar drug Mounjaro with his recent 60-pound weight loss.

“It’s been great; I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat-ass anymore,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in May. “I have zero idea what it does, but I’m losing weight.”

The drug’s been rumored to be so popular with Hollywood’s elite that Jimmy Kimmel referenced it in his opening monologue at this year’s Oscars.

“Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?”’ he quipped.

Tracy Morgan Credits Ozempic For Recent Weight Loss: “Now I Only Eat Half A Bag Of Doritos” was originally published on cassiuslife.com