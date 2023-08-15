GoFund Me For Folding Chair Slinger Rises To Over $270K

CLOSE

The internet went wild when they seen a man jump in the riverside brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, wielding a folding chair after a dock co-captain was attacked for simply doing his job.

The now famous folding chair wielding Reggie Ray, turned himself in for his alleged part in the incident. Reggie Ray now has a heavy hitter attorney civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and over $270K from a GoFund Me page that was set up for him.

According to Attorney Lee Merritt, Reggie Ray was “involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob” but has been cooperative with law enforcement concerning the investigation.

According to some witnesses at brawl the co-captain was called the ‘N’ word, but of course others on the other side of the brawl claim race wasn’t a factor.

What we do is a pontoon boat was illegally docked and when the co-captain tried to move it so the Harriott II could dock the white illegally parked confronted the black co-captain and then punched him. All of that was caught on tape.