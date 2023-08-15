Entertainment News

Junior M.A.F.I.A. Founding Member Chico Del Vec Has Passed

Published on August 15, 2023

The BIGGIE Estate Hosts An Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

First rapper Magoo now this.

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that Chico Del Vec, a founding member of acclaimed Hip-Hop group, Junior M.A.F.I.A., has died.

The tragic news was confirmed by Special Ed on Monday (Aug. 14), via Twitter. “Just got a call. Rest In Peace Chico Del Vec.   No cause of death has been given, but according to Special Ed, Chico Del Vec the only detail he knows is that he was found in his room.

Junior M.A.F.I.A. (Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes) from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York was formed by The Notorious B.I.G in 1994.  Junior M.A.F.I.A members Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Bugsy, Capone, Nino Brown, Larceny, Trife, Klepto/Kleptomaniac and Chico Del Vec disbanded shortly after The Notorious B.I.G’s death in 1997.

Well be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Chico Del Vec uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease’s video tribute to Chico Del Vec below.

