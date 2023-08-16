Biden Faces Heat For Lack of Response to Maui Wildfires

CLOSE

President Joe Biden is in some hot water for his response, or lack thereof, to the ongoing Hawaii wildfires.

Biden was on vacation while the devastating fires set Maui ablaze and took the lives of many. After spending a couple of hours relaxing on the beach in Delaware on Sunday, he was asked by reporters about the rising death toll in Hawaii, to which he bluntly replied, “no comment”.

The indifferent response from President Biden has sparked outrage from both Democrats and Republicans.

Former Hawaii state Rep. Mark Kaniela Ing, a Democrat who now serves as national director of the Green New Deal Network, said he found Biden’s response to be “shocking”.

“I campaigned for you. Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?”

“When things like this happen, it’s really the time to – if you do the kind of work I do, when the wave crests, you’ve got to paddle hardest,” he said. “When tragedies like this occur, it’s shocking to see people just conducting business as usual… On the one hand, you don’t want everyone to be in a perpetual somber mood, but on the other hand, how can you just carry on like that?”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also criticized Biden. In a video posted to X, Luna said it was “unfortunate” that Biden was continuing to “prioritize sending aid to foreign countries when Hawaii just experienced its most devastating wildfire to date.”

“Families are devastated and have lost everything they own, and death tolls continue to rise,” she also said. She also added that “Hawaii and the people of Hawaii are far more important that places like Ukraine.”

