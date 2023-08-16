The Bijou Star Files: The Blind Sided By The Blind Side

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 16, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
ANDRA BULLOCK TWITTER WANTS HER ‘BLIND SIDE’ OSCAR PULLED …After Oher Controversy
Twitter is home to a lot of ridiculous opinions, but the latest trend involving Sandra Bullock might be the app’s worst … users are calling for her to lose her Oscar on the heels of “The Blind Side” controversy. Read More
TUOHY FAMILY OHER ATTEMPTED $15 MILLION SHAKEDOWN… Before Blasting Us In Court Docs!!!
The Tuohy family says before Michael Oher made “outlandish,” “hurtful” and “absurd” claims about them in court on Monday … he actually tried to shake them down for $15 MILLION. Read More
‘BLIND SIDE’ STAR QUINTON AARON SANDRA BETTER KEEP HER OSCAR… She Has Nothing To Do With Oher Drama!!!
Quinton Aaron — the man who played Michael Oher in “The Blind Side” — is furious with those clamoring for Sandra Bullock to lose her Oscar over the new Oher drama … Read More
BEYONCÉ ‘I LOVE YOU, LIZZO!!!’Shows Support After Cutting Name
Beyoncé is setting the record straight on her feelings toward Lizzo — not only is she back to name-dropping the artist in song, she also singled her out with a loving shout-out. Read More
ALEX COLLINS CRASH SCENE SHOWS MANGLED MOTORBIKE… Destroyed SUV
Alex Collins crash scene are horrifying … showing the ex-NFL running back’s motorcycle and the SUV that it ran into were completely mangled following the collision. Read More
TRUMP GEORGIA INDICTMENT KANYE WEST’S FORMER PUBLICIST CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO RIG ELECTION
Kanye West is again connected to presidential politics because his former publicist has been indicted along with Donald Trump for allegedly engaging in an organized conspiracy to overturn election results in Georgia. Read More
WOMAN POURING SODA ON BLACK KID SUED BY PARENTS …CLAIM SHE CALLED HIM N-WORD TOO
The white apartment manager in North Carolina on video hitting a Black 11-year-old and pouring soda on him is being taken to court by the kid’s parents. Read More
Mother Of Six-Year-Old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect: ‘She Feels Very Responsible’
Deja Taylor, 26, is likely looking at a sentence of six months after her six-year-old shot his first-grade teacher in January. Taylor pleaded guilty to felony child neglect … Read More
Social Media Side-Eyes Brittany Mahomes Guessing That Fried Chicken Is Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite Dish
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently caught a ton of attention online thanks to a resurfaced interview that involved the couple getting quizzed on each other’s favorite things. Read More
UPDATE: Texas Woman Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Aiding In The Murder Of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
A Texas woman has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for aiding in the murder of Vanessa Guillén. Read More
Prosectors Say Illinois Man Creeped Into 7-Year-Old Girl’s Bedroom And Sexually Assaulted Her
An Illinois man was arrested after sneaking into a family’s home and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl as she slept in her bedroom, authorities said Monday. Read More
Teenager Saves Baby Abandoned On The Side Of The Road In Scorching Temperature
A Florida teenager is speaking out after he rescued an abandoned baby who was strapped into a car seat, and left on the pavement while it was extremely hot outside. Read More
Stormi Is Coming! Kylie Jenner Files Trademark For Daughter’s ‘Stormi World’ Brand
Kylie Jenner, the renowned reality TV star and beauty mogul, is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for her makeup line or luxurious lifestyle. Read More
Kerry Washington Says She’s “Spent A Lifetime” Trying To Quit Hollywood: “I’m Always Quitting This Business”
“Scandal” star Kerry Washington has had a tumultuous relationship with the Hollywood industry. Read More
Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion in Revenge Porn Suit Against Ex-Boyfriend
A jury determined the defendant distributed intimate images and videos of the victim online without her consent. Read More
The Game Throws Back Fan’s Bra On Stage: “I Don’t Be Doing No Tricking!” [Video]
The Game is the anti-Drake, at least when it comes to collecting bras from well-endowed women at his shows. Read More
‘There is just not equity and equality here’: Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital union workers ready to walk out, claiming unfair labor practices
‘This is a hospital system that claims to be the best hospital around, yet they treat people like garbage,” SEIU 1199’s director said of Cleveland Clinic. Read More
At least 106 dead from Maui fires as families begin learning the fate of lost loved ones
The federal government has sent a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians, along with a mountain of medical equipment, to help identify the remains. Read More
Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks ‘Will Never Get Sh*t’ From Her In Response To Fans Wanting A Sit Down From The Former Friends
Kandi Burruss will not be rekindling her friendship with Phaedra Parks. Read More
Update: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actress Taryn Manning Issues Apology For Revealing Affair w/ Married Man: ‘I Was Deeply Hurt’
Actress Taryn Manning can admit when she’s wrong. Read More
BENGALS STAR JA’MARR CHASE ONE-NIGHT STAND IS HARASSING ME …Help Me Out, Judge!!!
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, one of the best young players in the NFL, is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman he claims is harassing him and his mother. Read More
