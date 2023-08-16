AMP ‘The Come Up’ Series Releases New Episode Featuring CEO Trayle

CLOSE

Amazon’s live radio app AMP unveiled the second episode of a three-part mini-series called The Come Up directed by Atlanta-based creative visionary Cam Kirk, featuring rapper CEO Trayle. Watch the second episode and read more about the short series inside.

The Come Up spotlights three rising Atlanta rappers. The series is part of Amp’s new emerging artist program, bringing communities together through live audio to discover and help break rising artists.

Earlier this month, Amp announced entrepreneur and recording artist Pote Baby, prolific rapper and CEO/founder of 1080 Trademark Records CEO Trayle, and melodic rapper Ken Carson as the first group of rising Atlanta talent identified by the program. Pote Baby’s documentary was released with the initial announcement.

Check it out here:

The third and final episode, featuring Ken Carson will be released later this month.

“It’s always good to see what new artists are on the rise,” CEO Trayle shared in a statement about the AMP program. “The artists coming up out of Atlanta today are embracing their own style and staying true to themselves.”

As the three selected artists, Pote Baby, CEO Trayle, and Ken Carson will receive promotional support across Amazon Music and Amp. In addition to being featured in the Cam Kirk docuseries; each artist will receive opportunities to be interviewed on fan-favorite Amp shows such as The Daily Cannon with Nick Cannon and Rotation Radio with Gabe P and Nyla Symone, and inclusion on “The Come Up” playlist on Amazon Music.

AMP is the place where fans get access to music and entertainment culture is being reshaped, with a variety of live and interactive programs. As an app where anyone can create their own live audio shows using just their phone, programs on Amp have featured a diverse range of emerging and established hosts across the talent spectrum, including artists Nicki Minaj, Halsey, NBA YoungBoy, and Joe Budden; NBA star Draymond Green; and multi-hyphenate Nick Cannon.

Learn more about the artists and what AMP is doing with The Come Up program here.

Be sure to check out the latest episode in the series featuring CEO Trayle below:

