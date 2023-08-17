The Bijou Star Files: Kash Doll Speaks On Fake Team Scammers

CLOSE

Kash Doll Speaks Out About Scammers Posing As Her Team To Steal THOUSANDS Of Dollars

Scammers are always trying to come up on a quick buck at others' expense, and it looks like various people have been swindled out of their hard-earned money by imposters posing as members of Kash Doll's team.

NENE LEAKES SUED OVER SWAGG BOUTIQUE STORE …Ya Owe Us Rent!!!

NeNe Leakes is being taken to court over her shop, Swagg Boutique … her former landlord says she owes a bunch of dough in unpaid rent.

SAM/BRITNEY SAM ASGHARI FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM BRITNEY

Sam Asghari has wasted no time after TMZ broke the story he and Britney separated … he has filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months, Britney Spears.

BENGALS STAR JA’MARR CHASE GETS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ALLEGED HARASSER

A judge has just granted Ja'Marr Chase's request for a temporary restraining order against his alleged harasser … ordering the woman to stay at least 100 yards away from the football player and his mom.

Viral Footage Shows Police Car Hitting A Woman Who Was Seen Waving Gun In The Middle Of The Street

A video of a woman being hit by a police car after waving a gun in the middle of the street is currently going viral on social media.

Three-Year-Old Shows Up to Pre-K with Gun in Backpack, Father Arrested

A Texas father has been arrested after his 3-year-old child showed up to pre-K with a gun in his book bag.

Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settlement To Exercise “First Amendment Rights More Freely”

SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele has announced her departure from ESPN after settling her lawsuit against the network and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney C.

Diddy Announces REVOLT WORLD Lineup With Don Toliver, Yung Miami, Juvenile And More

A captivating lineup of talent, including artists like Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Yung Miami, and, Juvenile, is set to grace the stage at Sean "Diddy" Combs' highly anticipated event, REVOLT WORLD.

Wyclef Jean to Host Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards in Brooklyn

The inaugural Caribbean Music Awards ceremony will be hosted by Wyclef Jean on Aug. 31 at King's Theater in Brooklyn, New York.

Doja Cat Feels ‘Free’ After Losing More Than 500k Instagram Followers Over Harsh Remarks To Fans: ‘I Can Reconnect w/ The People Who Really Matter’

Doja Cat isn't losing any sleep over the people who have decided to stop showing her support.

Dwyane Wade Confirms He’s Been Approached By Democrats To Run For Senator In Florida: ‘It’s Just Conversation’

NBA hall of famer Dwyane Wade could be adding politician to his resume in the future.

Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson pleads guilty to 2022 deadly shooting

Donald Jackson-Gates will be sentenced on August 21.

