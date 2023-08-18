Quavo’s Assistant Sues Houston Bowling Alley Where TakeOff Was Killed

CLOSE

Migo’s member 28 year old Takeoff whose real name was, Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston following a private party on November 1, 2022.

Although Takeoff was murdered Quavo’s assistant was also hit in the hail of gunfire, now he is suing the Houston Bowling alley for failing to provide proper security when the shooting occurred.

According to a report, Quavo’s assistant, Joshua Washington, was told that the proper security would be in place when they attended the event that night and members of 810 Billiards and Bowling were aware that with the amount of celebrities that would be there it would draw a large crowd so extra security was needed. Especially because of the neighborhood the bowling alley was in.

Joshua Washington is suing the bowling alley, after having to endure medical costs, damage from being shot and “physical disfigurement”, for damages anywhere between $250,000 to $1 million.

Back in June Takeoff’s family also filed a law suit against 810 Billiards and Bowling. It was believed that the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

