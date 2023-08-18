Darius Jackson Say’s Reports He Has Moved on Are False

CLOSE

You ever heard that saying, straight from the horses mouth? Well, actor Darius Jackson, the father of KeKe Palmer’s baby, ie the horses mouth, say’s the reports that’s been being posted about him moving on from KeKe are false.

Usher dropped a new music video to his single ‘Boyfriend’ and it featured Keke Palmer, who was also the star of the drama that went down on social media after she attended his show in an outfit that her baby daddy Darius Jackson didn’t think was too appropriate. So quite naturally when the video dropped, eyebrows raised then shorty after it was reported that Darius Jackson said he moved on.

Darius Jackson has now taken to social media once again let his feelings be known about moving on from Keke Palmer just as he did when she wore that kind of risqué outfit.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me.. So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false..

Take a look at Darius Jackson’s video post below.