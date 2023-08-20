Reginae Carter Shows Off Her Cinched Waist on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared a photo set from her weekend while showing off her toned waist and perfect fashion sense. For her look, she wore a pair of baggy jeans, a brown crop top and a red biker jacket to show off her sporty vibes, all from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She paired the trendy look with dark sunglasses and a red handbag. She also added red open toe heels to match her overall aesthetic.

As for her hair, Reginae wore her long, dark locs in a slicked back pony tail style with swooped edges. In addition to her other accessorizes, the beauty also added medium sized hoop earrings to the effortless slay.

The fashionista was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to show off the look from all angles and serve face and body in the process.