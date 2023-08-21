The Bijou Star Files: ATL Dissed By Hip Hop 50th Anniversary?

CLOSE

Jermaine Dupri Says It’s ‘Crazy’ That Nothing Was Done In Atlanta To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of Hiphop

Looks like Jermaine Dupri is claiming nothing was done in Atlanta for the 50th anniversary of hip hop! Read More

Protestors Continue Pushing Back Against Florida’s New Black History Standards As School Year Kicks Off

About a month after the Florida Board of Education unveiled new standards for teaching Black history — which include having teachers explain how enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” — people in The Sunshine State are fighting back. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON SEX ABUSE LAWSUITS REVIVED ON APPEAL …Accusers’ Cases Can Proceed

Michael Jackson’s two sexual molestation accusers will have their days in court after all … a California court just cleared the way for their lawsuits to move ahead. Read More

Apple Watts Speaks On Her Recovery & How The Roommates Helped Fund The Journey

Eleven months after accusing her sister of stealing donation money meant to support her recovery after a devastating car crash, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is sharing an update on her progress. Read More

LOS ANGELES Hurricane Hilary Levels-Up WITH A DAMN EARTHQUAKE!!!

Mother Nature has a bone to pick with Los Angeles, not only sending Hurricane Hilary to the city of angels … but hitting its residents with an earthquake at the SAME DAMN TIME. Read More

HURRICANE HILARY FLOODING IN BAJA, 1 DEATH …Headed For Cali

Hurricane Hilary has already proved deadly … triggering massive floods in Baja, Mexico and claiming at least one life. Read More

MARK CUBAN I MISSED OUT ON BILLIONS FROM UBER Passed On Early Investment

“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban has a ton of money, but his wealth could’ve actually grown by a couple more BILLION if he would’ve taken an early opportunity to invest in Uber … a move he’s regretting to this day. Read More

GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS KILLER LIKELY MURDERED MANY OTHERS

The person who buried the bodies of sex workers on Gilgo Beach in Long Island did not stop killing during the 12 years the case was mishandled … this according to numerous experts. Read More

LEBRON JAMES DODGERS GAME WITH BRONNY & BRYCE All Happy And Healthy!!!

All seems to be back to normal in the James’ household — as Lebron, Bronny and Bryce all hit Dodgers Stadium to honor LeBron — about a month after Bronny’s scary health emergency. Read more

DRAKE CATCHES BOOK THROWN AT HIM …Beat You If It Hit My Face!!!

Drake’s now having books thrown at him onstage, in addition to bras … and it sounds like a fan got lucky the page-turner didn’t smack him in the face. Read More

FAT JOE TURNS 53 $100M YACHT BDAY BASH!!!

Babyface, Remy, Kim, More Perform!!! Fat Joe made a huge splash to ring in his 53rd birthday — on a $100 million superyacht surrounded by his closet and coolest pals, including Babyface, who performed a song he’s never done live!!! Read More

BRITNEY & SAM DIVORCE TURNS BITTER, NO LONGER TALKING

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward. Read More

KEVIN DURANT FREE SMOKE!!!… Sparks Up At Drizzy Show

The Drake concert was far from a drag, but NBA superstar Kevin Durant was spotted taking one at the rapper’s big show on Wednesday … blowing smoke in the air right from his VIP seats. Read More

