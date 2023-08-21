Black Women & Non-Binary Photographers Have A Chance To Shoot Janelle Monae’s Tour

CLOSE

Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers and Fem The Future have teamed up to give an amazing opportunity to Black women and non-binary photographers. The partnership will provide these concert photographers with a voice to be seen and heard. Read more about the opportunity and find a link to apply inside.

This wonderful possibility is brought to you by Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers and Fem The Future, who hope to expand the reach of Black women and non-binary photographers within the world of concert photography. This partnership will provide a widely engaging space for photographers to be seen and heard within Wondaland, Black Women Photographers and Fem The Future ecosystems.

Two members of Black Women Photographers in participating cities will be chosen to shoot photo and video at Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure North America Tour. Interested photographers must apply and be residents to one of the participating cities.

Check out which cities are eligible below:

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

* non-Live Nation date

More about the participating organizations:

Black Women Photographers (BWP)

Founded by Polly Irungu, and launched in July of 2020, Black Women Photographers (BWP) is a global community, directory, and hub of over 1,500 Black women and non-binary identifying photographers, spanning over 60 countries and 35+ U.S. states.

Through conversation, workshops, educational resources, virtual and in-person events, and an active directory of photographers and videographers available for hire, BWP is committed to providing a home for Black women-identifying visual artists to increase access to professional and paid opportunities for Black creatives around the world.

Wondaland Arts Society

We at Wondaland are inventors of Love. Sex. Wisdom. Magic. and Wonder. These things add up to something new and ancient that we call WISM. WISM makes us feel good. We believe truth can be broken down with the following formula: Truth = Love x Imagination. We survive off the funk as radical and rebellious storytellers in music, tv, film, fashion, design, art, literature, and more.

Fem the Future

We provide young women and girls with the resources and support they need to overcome the challenges associated with growing up in under-resourced communities of color. We expand the world of opportunities by supporting and creating after-school and summer enrichment activities that increase exposure and access to a variety of careers. In an effort to impact as many women and girls as possible, we also provide grant opportunities to organizations that are providing access to arts, music and leadership development-centric pedagogies to help uphold the important work they are already doing.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live NationSponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

