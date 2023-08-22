Private School Teacher Charged For Having A Relationship With A 14 Year Old

CLOSE

A middle school student was saying ‘Hey Ms.Parker’ to his teacher and now she is facing sexual assault charges.

34 year old Pilgrim Lutheran middle school teacher, Tyesha Bolden, wasn’t being very religious when she decided to loose her religion to middle school student. According to reports Ms. Bolden was having a sexting relationship with her 13 year old student. She even went so far as to buy him a gun for his birthday. Then one day after school she picked him up from school to take him to the park to knock boots. Their relationship came to end when the teen wanted his teacher to buy him another gun but she wouldn’t.

Tyesha Bolden has been fired and is now being charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18. She’s looking at more than 40 years in prison if convicted of both felonies.

