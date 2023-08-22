The Bijou Star Files: Layzie Bone Speaks On Stolen Street Sign

CLOSE

Layzie Bone Isn’t Surprised That The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Street Signs Were Stolen: “Those Signs Are Probably Hanging On Somebody’s Bedroom Wall”

Layzie Bone has shared his perspective on the recent theft of street signs dedicated to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

RIHANNA MOMMA X2!!! Gives Birth To Second Kiddo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now officially parents twice over … as we've learned she secretly gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month.

SEN. TED CRUZ ‘HOLY CRAP,’ SHARK SWIMS L.A. STREETS… Falls For Hurricane Hoax

Sen. Ted Cruz fell victim to a seemingly obvious social media hoax during Hurricane Hilary… because he truly believed there was a shark swimming through Los Angeles' flooded streets.

CHRISEAN ROCK SMOKING WHILE PREGGO!!!Sparks Furious Fan Debate

Chrisean Rock is settiing the internet ablaze, because she blazed up while pregnant … and while many fans are up in arms about the baby's safety, others are actually supporting her right to light up.

HURRICANE HILARY BURIES DODGER STADIUM IN WATER

No baseball was played at Dodger Stadium on Sunday due to Hurricane Hilary … but a swimming meet coulda broken out — 'cause the epic storm nearly flooded the historic venue.

NBC, BRAVO REALITY STARS DEMAND RIGHT TO SPEAK ABOUT RACISM, SEXISM, REVENGE PORN

The lawyers going after NBCUniversal and Bravo with both barrels over alleged mistreatment of their reality stars have turned up the heat even higher … demanding the companies release these stars from what the lawyers call a draconian confidentiality agreement.

TESLA SUED MODEL 3 EXPLODED ON IMPACT WITH TREE… Now My Husband’s Dead

Tesla is being dragged to court over a deadly car crash … a woman is blaming Elon Musk's company for her husband's death, claiming his Model 3 burst into flames on impact with a tree.

Fulton County Judge Sets Donald Trump’s Bond At $200,000

Looks like a Fulton county judge has set Donald Trump's bond $200,000 for his new case regarding his role in trying to interfere the 2020 election. According to ABC, Donald Trump and 18 other defendants have been given until Friday at noon to appear at Fulton County Jail for processing.

T.I. and Tiny Approve Of Their Son King Harris’ New Set Of Teeth Despite Fan Backlash (UPDATE)

King was mercilessly dragged by fans who made fun of his new set of pearly white teeth.

Video Shows Baby Crowd Surfing Its Way Up to Flo Rida During Concert

The moment went down at Flo Rida's recent performance at the Pennsylvania festival CelebrateErie.

Keke Palmer: ‘They Said My Net Worth Was $7.5 Million When I Only Had $100,000’

According to the 'Nope' actress, people shouldn't believe what they see when they Google stars' net worths.

3 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Milkshakes in Washington

According to health officials, the ice cream machines at a restaurant in Washington "were not cleaned correctly."

