Jermaine Dupri Announced Artists Performing At So So Def Festival

Artist, producer, music executive and entrepreneur Jermaine Dupri shared some exciting news on his social media. Dupri announced some of the acts set to perform at So So Def Festival celebrating the label’s 30th anniversary. Check out the announcement and a few of the performing acts inside.

In commemoration of So So Def’s 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ, Jermaine Dupri officially announced So So Def Festival, a celebration of hip-hop and R&B music. The two-day festival will feature performances from world-renowned artists, who have collaborated with the mega hitmaker over the past 30 years. The live music event will take place on October 7th from 12 PM – 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM – 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park.

So So Def Recordings is an American record label based in Atlanta, Georgia and owned by Dupri, specializing in Southern hip hop, R&B and bass music. The label started in 1993 and has managed an iconic roster of artists such as Bow Wow, Kris Kross, TLC, and Usher.

Dupri posted a short video on his Instagram, announcing some of the acts that will perform at this year’s So So Def Festival. They include Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and Young Bloodz. More artists will be announced ahead of the festival in the Fall. Fans could assume that Usher might make an appearance as he has been on a live performance run with his Las Vegas residency and recently released his single “Boyfriend.”

Check out the announcement below:

