The Bijou Star Files: GloRilla Say’s Lead Your Best Toxic Life

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 23, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Social Media Reacts After GloRilla Strongly Encourages Women In Their 20s To ‘Be Toxic’: ‘Things Like This Ain’t Funny No More’

GloRilla has sparked a plethora of reactions from social media users after advocating for women in their 20s to live their best “toxic” lives. Read More

NIA LONG I WANT PRIMARY CUSTODY OF SON WITH IME UDOKA … He’s Not Supporting Our Kid!!!

The split between Nia Long and Ime Udoka is getting nastier … the actress is now asking for primary custody of the couple’s child — after she claims the NBA head coach has been failing to support the kid. Read More

MAUI WILDFIRE VICTIM NO TRUST IN BIDEN, FEDS’ RESPONSE … My Family’s Lost Everything

Maui resident and former TV host Peter O’Riordan lost his home, car and belongings in the deadly wildfire, and says President Biden‘s visit is doing little to raise hope for victims like himself. Read More

TITANS’ CALEB FARLEY FATHER KILLED IN EXPLOSION … At Cornerback’s Home

Authorities say Caleb Farley‘s father, Robert Farley, was the one who was killed in the home explosion. Read More

Ex-NYPD Cop Charged After Allegedly Sharing Confidential Investigation Info With Gang Leader Boyfriend

In a statement, an NYPD commissioner claimed there was “no place for corruption of any kind” in the department. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am