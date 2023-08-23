How can we even begin to talk about hip-hop goats (greatest of all time) without mentioning LL Cool J?
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
LL Cool J joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored for some real talk about Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, sticking to your goals, and rules to having a successful and legendary career 40 years (and counting) in the game! He dives deep into the necessary steps for establishig yourself as a ‘goat’—a term he coined—in any industry.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
“If you want to be great, you’ve got to do great things…You’ve got to really be about it and you’ve got to be committed,” he explains, “Your level of success is going to be directly correlated to the level of sacrifice you’re willing to make in your life”.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM
After 30 years, he is headlining his first tour, F.O.R.C.E LIVE, including special appearances (in select cities) from other legends such as Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, Ice T, Doug E. Fresh, and so many more! Be sure to grab your ticket before the tour ends in in November!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Rock The Bells Fest 2023: LL Cool J Stuns In NYC Again With Help From Queen Latifah, Run-DMC, De La Soul + More
Related: Hip Hop’s 50th Celebration Continues With Limited Edition MetroCards Featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke & Cam’ron
Related: LL Cool J Drops Fiery New Freestyle On Sway’s Universe
The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘Goat Talk’ with LL Cool J appeared first on Black America Web.
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘Goat Talk’ with LL Cool J was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
-
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash
-
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour