The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Show His ‘A’ …Literally

KANYE WEST YEEZY, CAN’T YA FEEL THE BREEZY?!!

Backgrid We've seen an awful lot of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, during their Italian trip — thanks to her rather revealing outfits — but now, Kanye's the one showing serious skin.

ATLANTA FOOTBALL H.S. COACH ARRESTED… After Punching Player

An Atlanta-area high school football coach was arrested after punching one of his players in the stomach on the sideline during a game, and the entire ordeal was captured on video.

EMINEM JUST LET IT SLIP, RAMASWAMY!!! Wants to Block Candidate from Using ‘Lose Yourself’

A rep for Ramaswamy tells us, "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."

FUTURE JUDGE CITES B.I.G., KANYE & NEIL YOUNG In Tossing Copyright Suit

A guy suing Future for copyright infringement just had his lawsuit kicked to the curb by a judge — who apparently knows her hip hop … 'cause her opinion is full of classic references.

SIMONE BILES WINS RECORD 8TH U.S. CHAMPIONSHIP… No Twisties Here!!!

Simone Biles is back to her dominating ways — the gymnastics superstar won her record 8th U.S. Championship on Sunday … two years after backing out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

DIDDY INVESTS $2 MILLION OVER 24 HOURS …Supporting Black Initiatives

Diddy opened up his wallet this weekend to bolster Black entrepreneurs and creatives while in the Atlanta area — and he did it with a 7-figure amount that's sure to have a huge impact.

Federal Judge Sets Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Election Interference Trial In Middle Of 2024 Republican Presidential Primaries

A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 election interference trial (via his Washington, D.C. indictment) has just set it to begin on Monday, March 4 — which is in the middle of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primaries, and a day before Super Tuesday.

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Says He’s ‘Way Ahead of Schedule’ on Appeal After Sharing Photos From Italy Trip

Tory Lanez's lawyer has responded to questions about the current status of a bail motion, as well as his client's larger appeal efforts, after it was noted that he was traveling in Italy.

