Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on what’s happening with Michel’le, Jay-Z, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Michel’le, Jay-Z, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Michel’le, Jay-Z, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
-
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Strongsville Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash
-
Herb Alert: Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson “Moved On,” New Usher Video Has Social Media Lit
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps
-
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album