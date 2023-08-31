Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on what’s happening with Ne-Yo and his alleged desires for threesomes, Denzel Washington’s new movie, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Celebrity Threesomes, Denzel Washington, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Celebrity Threesomes, Denzel Washington, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
-
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Strongsville Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
Win 4 Free Tickets to the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic!