Team 50 Speaks After 50 Cents Mic Throw Allegedly Injures Fan

We have been hearing a lot about fans throwing objects on stage and how some artists has been injured by thought flying objects. Recently 50 Cent up in a concert had an epic mic drop that allegedly left a fan injured and possible forth coming charges.
What had happened was…
50 Cent was in concert in Los Angeles, when he was allegedly experiencing microphone malfunction. A frustrated 50 then allegedly threw his mic at his crew in the production area, but struck Power 106 radio host, Bryhana Monegain, who had to go to the hospital with a laceration on her head.
Bryhana Monegain, has filed a police report stating that 50 Cent seen her when he threw the mic, now 50 Cent is a suspect in a criminal felony battery report.
50 Cent’s attorney, Scott Leemon, tells TMZ … “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”
Take a look at the video below
