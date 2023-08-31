The Bijou Star Files: Did Boosie Badazz Go Too Far?

CLOSE

Boosie Badazz Lashes Out At His Daughter And Her Mother On New Song

Boosie BadAzz disses his daughter and her mother on the new song Ungrateful and gets Twitter talking. Read More

BURGER KING WHOPPER SIZE LAWSUIT TO PROCEED… On a Few Conditions

Burger King’s taking a partial ‘L’ in court … a judge says they’ll have to go to trial over a lawsuit alleging their Whopper ads are misleading — AKA, size matters here, folks. Read More

K. Michelle Says The Industry ‘Absolutely’ Damaged Her Confidence: ‘I Had 13 Surgeries In One Year’

During the interview, the Memphis-bred artist touched on how she felt pressured to commit to R&B due to others’ expectations of her. Read More

Sierra Gates Responds After Diamond Shares Words For Her & Bambi Following The Latest Episode Of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Sierra Gates is clapping back at Diamond after the rapper shared words for her and fellow ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ star, Bambi. As The Shade Room previously reported, Bambi is the ex-wife of rapper Scrappy. Read More

Georgia State Senator Believes Donald Trump’s Trial Could Spark A Civil War

Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore believes a civil war could break out over the prosecution of Donald Trump. Read More

Gary Owen Says A Lot Of Asian Women Smash Black Men But The ‘Exchange Rate’ Of Black Women Dating Asian Men Doesn’t Match

Comedian and actor Gary Owen, who was previously married to a Black woman, is commenting on interracial dating when it comes to Asian and Black people. Owen, who divorced from his wife in 2021 after 18 years of marriage, said that a lot of Asian women smash Black men, but pointed out that the “exchange rate” of Black women dating Asian men doesn’t match…Read More

Two Ohio Police Officers On Paid Leave After Fatally Shooting Pregnant Woman Who Was Accused Of Stealing Alcohol From Kroger

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot by police officers in Ohio last week after allegedly stealing alcohol out of a local Kroger. Read More

