Blueface’s Mom Claims He And His Baby Mama Chrisean Are Cousins

We live in a small world that’s for sure. We have heard or people accidentally dating their cousin before one of the aunties pull’s somebodies coat tail. But to get your cousin pregnant, now that’s a bit much to handle.

So it’s seems according to rapper Blueface’s mother he and Chrisean Rock’s rocky relationship has another level of turbulence added to it, because according to Blueface’s mother his baby mama Chrisean is his cousin.

Blueface’s mother went on Instagram Live claiming in a video that her son and Chrisean Rock, the mother of his newborn son, are cousins, while breaking down the family tree as alleged evidence.

“I knew something was going on,” … “Come to find out, Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey. She’s a Dorsey. They related to me. Them my people. Girl, if them Dorseys…Dorseys. Come on now, all the Dorseys are related and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that. John done had a baby with his cousin.”… “He did. I bet you we need to test the baby. The baby is probably…that’s why the baby had our DNA. What the f**k? Y’all think I’m playing. This could be real.”

Now how crazy in love is that!?

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts