Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Tyrese’s extremely messy divorce, why Whoopi isn’t on The View, Diddy’s major award, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Tyrese’s Messy Divorce, Whoopi, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Tyrese’s Messy Divorce, Whoopi, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
Win 4 Free Tickets to the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic!
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW
-
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Actress Jurnee Smolett Discusses Her Career and More!