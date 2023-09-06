Lil Rel Beyonce’ Concert Marriage Proposal Almost Went Left

CLOSE

We see epic marriage proposals at baseball, football and basketball games on the Jumbotron. That’s just regular Joe’s.

Actor/Comedian Lil Rel being a big man on campus decided he was going to propose to his girlfriend at Beyonce’s concert. But Lil Rel couldn’t let a serious commitment not be hilarious, when he shared that he almost missed his epic proposal when his bladder didn’t feel it had to be there for the memorable moment.

On Monday night with the help of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s mother Ms Tina Knowles, when Beyonce’ started to belt out her hit ‘Love On Top’ Lil Rel was supposed to propose to his lady Dannella Lane and the moment was supposed to be shown on stadium’s big screen. Then nature called, and as soon as he got to the bathroom, “Love On Top” started playing. Lil Rel drained the monster real quick then ran back to his seat but couldn’t find his seats. Lil Rel then had to retrace his steps to find his girl and when he did Beyoncé was motioning for him to get on with the proposal because she was dragging out the song.

Lil Rel propsed and Dannella said yes.

Too funny!! Congratulations Lil Rel!!

Take a listen to Lil Rel tell his hilarious moment in the video below