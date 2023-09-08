CLOSE

A prison surveillance video has gone viral on the internet thanks to what social media deems the newest ‘Great Escape’. Danelo Cavalcante, a inmate at the Chester County prison,

Video released by authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday shows how convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison. In the video you see Cavalcante appear like he’s heading inside. He suddenly stops to make sure the coast is clear. He then places his hands and feet on the wall so his body is parallel to the ground. He slowly inches up the walls until he manages to fully escape from the prison.

Howard Holland, acting Warden at the penitentiary, said there was an officer who should have been present at the tower at the time to prevent the escape. This officer has been place on administrative leave while investigation takes place.

“The actions of the tower officer present at the time of Cavalcante’s escape are a key part of our internal investigation. We will be taking appropriate action against personnel based on that investigation,” Holland said.

According to sources, the escape took place on Thursday, August 31 at 8:51 a.m. and Cavalcante is still at large.

Inmate Escapes from PA. Prison was originally published on rnbphilly.com