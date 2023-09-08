93.1 WZAK
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years

Published on September 8, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson will spend three decades behind bars.

The former “That ’70s Show” actor was convicted earlier this year of raping two women.  A case involving a third woman was dismissed after a mistrial was declared and prosecutors decided not to retry Masterson.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years in prison after hearing victim impact statements from the three women.  His legal team had asked the judge for a new trial but was rejected.

Masterson was accused of drugging his victims’ drinks so he could rape them.  The 47-year-old had faced up to life in prison.

