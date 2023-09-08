Cardi B Thought She Was Going To Jail For Mic Throwing Incident

The trend on social media over the summer has been people cutting up at music concerts. Concertgoers actually pay a lot of money for a ticket then think it’s cool to throw objects at the artist. Not objects like the customary panties but objects that have actually harmed some artist.
Back in July Cardi B in the middle of singing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow, someone showered Cardi B in the face from a cup in the audience. Cardi B responded by throwing her mic at them.
Cardi B didn’t nor hadn’t had much to say publicly about the incident, until now when she revealed during a recent interview that she thought she was going to jail for clocking the so called fan with a mic.
When asked about the incident Cardi B had this to say:
“It was really, like, a quick reaction,” “And let me tell you motherfuckers, I didn’t wanna address it because I thought [I] was going to jail but I’m not….“This bitch threw water and ice on my face so I just automatically reacted,”
Take a look at the video below
