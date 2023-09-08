Cardi B ‘Bongos’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Music Video Is Fire

No doubt Cardi B is the Queen of self promotion who has now gone from WAP to Scratch & Sniff!?
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion masterfully put out a banging risqué single, WAP, back in 2021. Everything about WAP was self promoting from the lyrics to the music video.
Now in 2023 Megan Thee Stallion has received justice and Cardi B has managed to stay out of jail, and the master collab sisters are back at it again with a new single upcoming titled “Bongos” and Cardi B took to social media while signing autographed copies of “Bongo” decided to make it a BOGO with a scratch & sniff that started with her bongos.
While live on IG Tuesday night, Cardi B gave in to a few seedy fan demands, to create scratch and sniff versions of the CDs cover for ‘Bongo’ buy rubbing copies between her legs, her boob, and her ass cheeks.
It’s all about the click bait, but that doesn’t mean that ‘Bongos’ isn’t anything less than FIRE!!
Take a look at the video below as well as the official music video Cardi B – Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
