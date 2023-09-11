St. Louis Mayor Declares ‘A’ngela Winbush Day’ As Singer Mesmerizes Music At The Intersection Crowd

CLOSE

St. Louis, Missouri (BAW) – R&B legendary singer/songwriter/producer A’ngela Winbush commanded the crowd as the St. Louis-born superstar was introduced by none other than Mayor Tishaura Jones at the city’s largest annual musical event, “Music at the Intersection.” Looking beautiful while donned in black, silver, and white accented by her trademark thrilling sparkles; from her wide-brim black hat to her spectacular Swarovski crystal shoes, Winbush worked the entire stage within her first 90 seconds with smoothly choreographed glides, high kicks, squats, and steps – staying in perfect sync with her incredible and energetic dancers.

Delivering powerful vocals with impeccable range, Winbush performed just as any fit 30-year-old would, so it’s difficult to fathom that this youthful R&B trailblazer who is also a stage 3 ovarian cancer survivor, is actually a blessed 68 year-old champion! Opening her set with a classic favorite, “I’ll Be Good” segueing into “Outstanding”, the power-punching songs had the thousands that gathered for this event up on their feet yielding attentive ears and blaring cheers all around the parameters of the Big Top stage at the Music at the Intersection Festival grounds. Taking a quick moment for a minor outfit change, adding even more beautiful sparkles for all to see, Winbush performed classics such as her hits, “Angel”, “You Don’t Have to Cry” and an Isley Brothers tune that she wrote, “Smooth Sailing.”

Approximately halfway into her set, there was a pleasant surprise with the reappearance of Mayor Tishaura Jones to the stage with the presentation of a larger-than-life-sized plaque bearing the Proclamation by her Office declaring Saturday, September 9th as “A’ngela Winbush Day” in the City of St. Louis. Mayor Jones sentimentally shared how she has followed Winbush’s career and the personal impact and impression made in her own life. Jones professed Winbush to be one of the greatest singers in the universe.

Those special moments were a tough act to follow, but A’ngela got right back into her groove and continued to belt out hits, including an oldie but goodie “Lay Your Troubles Down” along with snippets of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues”. It was sheer delight from the crowd as she struck up the favorite “My First Love” which she originally wrote for Janet Jackson’s first album, but ended up recording the track herself and it has since been performed by Keke Wyatt and Avant.

The night only intensified as she performed her mega-hit “Your Smile” which was recently declared by Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as his favorite song to listen to before every NFL game he plays. “I’ve Learned to Respect the Power of Love” was also a crowd favorite which was written by Winbush when she was just a teenager and topped the charts when recorded by singer Stephanie Mills. The night obviously did not last long enough for those in attendance – but like all good things, this electrifying 90-minute set had to come to an end.

First held in 2021, Music at the Intersection is known to be a civic-led event that tells the story of St. Louis’ musical, cultural and artistic heritage while spotlighting national artists as well as St. Louis-based talent.

It is clear that from the youngest to the oldest, the impact A’ngela Winbush has had not only in her native city, but in lives across the globe and in the music industry as a whole, is far-reaching, powerful and absolutely everlasting for this beautiful “Angel”.

