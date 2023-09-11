His amazing crowd control during recent tour stops speaks for itself:
RELATED: My First Time: Tia Corine Breaks Down How She Broke Her Ankle In 3rd Grade
However, he told us for yet another hilarious segment of “My First Time” about that one time when he got a good ol’ pantsing by one of his fans. The schoolyard prank can go very different when trying it on adults — free-balling and underwear streaks are good enough reasons why you shouldn’t — but thankfully Bobby was prepared with the right set of boxer briefs. We’ll definitely let him tell it!
Watch Bobby V get honest about getting his ‘drawers’ exposed onstage on “My First Time” below:
- Cleveland Voted One of the Top Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
- Prince Finally Embraces Twitter
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Crush to Make Debut at The Q
The post My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps
-
Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything
-
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
-
Win 4 Free Tickets to the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic!