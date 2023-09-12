R+B Me: New Music Videos From Vedo, Victoria Monet, Dear Silas and More

Strictly for the R&B lovers. A collection of music videos featuring new releases, fan favorites, rising artists and sleeper hits.

VICTORIA MONET ‘ON MY MAMA’

Multidimensional talent Victoria Monét is an artist in the truest sense of the word. The Grammy-nominated Sacramento native relentlessly defies classification by stealthily navigating multiple avenues within the music industry, from producing and songwriting, to taking her place in the spotlight center stage as a solo artist. In 2020, Monét independently released her long-awaited, critically acclaimed project JAGUAR. In 2021, Monét released her flirtatious single, “F.U.C.K”, and summer hit “Coastin’”, quickly amassing millions of streams. Monét is set to release a brand new project that will run alongside her 2020 release to complete the full JAGUAR abum experience.

DEAR SILAS ‘INSECURE’

Dear Silas Formerly Trey Parker, real name Silas Stapleton III, is a singer, rapper, and trumpeter from Jackson, Mississippi. Raised in a musical family – his father was an alto saxophonist – he began playing the piano at the age of eight and the trumpet at the age of 11. He attended college at the University of Louisiana in Monroe, studying music performance, but left before he graduated in order to pursue his music career.

A’NAMII ‘SETTLE’

A’NAMII was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. While developing a musical background following her college graduation, A’NAMII took a step in her pursuit of a music career, signing a production deal with Hubris Sound, an esteemed production company founded by the ingenious sibling team of writer GoTo (who received mentorship from the iconic Rodney Jerkins) and the accomplished Producer wAv. Their extensive accolades encompass collaborations with notable artists such as Tiffany Evans, Phora, DJ Luke Nasty, Destiny Briona, and Bahja Rodriguez. Additionally, their creative fingerprints grace distinguished TV shows including “The Chi,” “Star,” “Green Leaf,” and “Cherish the Day,” among others. Through her personal journey, A’NAMII aims to convey to every individual that with faith and unwavering perseverance, the boundaries of success are endless.

VEDO ‘SPLIT’

R&B singer VEDO—born Wilbart McCoy III—first found widespread recognition for his velvety smooth vocals on season four of the U.S. version of The Voice. Once you hear a song like the dreamy “4 Walls”—a sexy duet with Natasha Mosley from 2015’s 93—it’s clear why VEDO would end up competing on the show as part of Usher’s team. The two singers share the romantic vibe that defines the best setting-the-mood music: an intimate and natural feel that illustrates the power of vulnerability. VEDO spent his early life in Michigan, where he started singing as a kid, and then his mum sent him to Atlanta, where he worked on his songwriting skills during school. His appearance on The Voice led to a signing with Platinum Power Moves, and 93, a debut full-length that leans on the poppy sounds of ‘90s R&B and hip-hop, delivered a more fully realised artistic statement from VEDO to the world. With 2017’s From Now On and 2019’s self-titled album, VEDO pushed his soulful sound toward a post-millennium aesthetic, with pristine, sparkling production driving his sensual tunes.

LEIGH-ANNE ‘MY LOVE’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (born 4 October 1991), also known as Leigh-Anne, is an English singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to prominence as a member of the English girl group Little Mix, who achieved nineteen top-ten singles and five number-ones on the UK Singles Chart, before going on hiatus in 2022.

TINASHE ‘UH HUH’

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, known mononymously as Tinashe, is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and former model. Born in Lexington, Kentucky and raised in Los Angeles, California, she began her career as one member of the five-piece girl band The Stunners before embarking on a solo career. Her debut solo album, Aquarius, was released in 2014.

R+B Me: New Music Videos From Vedo, Victoria Monet, Dear Silas and More was originally published on theboxhouston.com