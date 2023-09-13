Escaped Convicted Murder Caught After 2 Weeks On The Run

CLOSE

Convicted Pennsylvania murder Danilo Cavalcante scaled a wall inside Chester County Prison just west of Philadelphia and has been running a muck for 2 weeks braking into peoples homes and cars. He even secured himself some new gear and an appearance changing fresh cut.

Yesterday authorities were reporting that 34 year old Danelo Cavalcante had gotten himself a car as well as a rifle with a flashing and scope, which had authorities freaking out because he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Related Stories Inmate Escapes from PA. Prison

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a helicopter flying above the search area picked up on a heat signal on the ground, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a news conference. A storm rolled in and lightning forced the helicopter out, and a tactical team of 20 to 25 officers secured the area and waited out the storm until morning. Then around 8 a.m. Danelo Cavalcante was captured.

It appears that authorizes caught Danelo Cavalcante sleeping using a rifle as a pillow, he tried to run again but the police dogs had other plans.

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police he was wanted in the Brazil killing. He was arrested in Virginia, and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Take a look at the video below