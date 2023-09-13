93.1 WZAK
Listen Live
HomeEntertainment News

Hot and Trending: MTV VMAs, Nelly and Ashanti

| 09.13.23
Dismiss
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship, the MTV VMAs award, Megan Thee Stallion and Just Timberlake exchange words and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

The post Hot and Trending: MTV VMAs, Nelly and Ashanti appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: MTV VMAs, Nelly and Ashanti  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close