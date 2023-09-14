Miami TSA Agents Busted On Video Stealing From Passengers

CLOSE

After the day our traveling lives changed forever on September 11, 2001, measures were put in place to attempt to protect travelers. Measures such as going through TSA security to be xrayed and our baggie being searched.

Now it’s being reported that some TSA agents in Miami were caught stealing from passengers opposed to searching for items that might harm them.

Two Miami TSA agents were arrested after they were caught stealing out of passengers bags.

Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were caught on video going through people’s luggage and stealing from them. According to the police report, the pair is accused of “…removing $600 from a passenger’s wallet, while the passenger was in the screening process…”. In one of the videos, you can see one of them concentrating on a specific bag, and then moments later, he puts his hands in his pockets.

Take a look at the video below