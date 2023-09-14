Cardi B And Offset’s Faux VMA Bathroom Smash Video

Remember that saying, ‘you can dress folks up, but you can’t take them anywhere’ ? Well rappers Cardi B and her husband Offset during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards posted a video as a reminder of where that saying came from.
After Cardi B lit up the VMA stage with Megan Thee Stallion performing their new smash single ‘Bonogos’ that also has a risque music video to go with it. Cardi B decided to drop another risqué video at the 2023 VMA bathroom.
Offset was turnt up watching his wife Cardi B perform ‘Bongos’ so the happy couple took a trip to the bathroom where Cardi B dropped a faux VMA bathroom smash video starring herself and Offset.
Too funny!!
Take a look at the video below.
