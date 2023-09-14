Singer Chris Brown Reveals He Has 15,000 Unreleased Tracks

CLOSE

Chris Brown started his career as a teenager and as he became an adult Breezy found himself in some troubling predicaments in his personal life that has affected his career. Because of the troubles of Chris Brown’s personal life the music industry has tired to pretend he doesn’t exist however every track he releases or complication he has leant himself too has became a hit.

However we have all made mistakes and none of us are perfect nor did we go through our growing maturations flawlessly.

Recently a now 34 year old father of 3, R&B singer, Chris Brown shared a music statistic that is jaw dropping. According to Chris Brown he has 15,000 unreleased songs.

Chris Brown while talking with Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast, speaking on his work ethic, Shannon Sharpe asked Breezy what was ‘his’ top 3 songs Chris Brown songs, when Chris Brown hit him with “It’s so hard with me because just to be honest with you, I have about 15,000 unreleased songs,”

Take a listen to the video below